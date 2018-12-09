Kurt Angle On Who Can Be WWE RAW’s Top Star

The last few weeks have been a struggle for WWE Monday Night RAW.

The show’s quality has not only been suffering lately in reviews from fans and industry insiders alike, it has been drawing less eyeballs than at any point in company history.

Much of this is due to a series of unfortunate events for WWE that has left less star power at the top of the card. Roman Reigns, the brand’s top star, is off of television for the foreseeable future due to a battle with cancer. Braun Strowman is away for the time being due to an injury and subsequent surgery. In addition, the Universal Champion is a part-time worker (Brock Lesnar) who is virtually never on the show, though that one is the company’s own doing.

Despite all of this, RAW still has major stars like Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Ronda Rousey on the show to entice viewers to tune in. And when Kurt Angle looks at the rest of the roster, he sees a host of other talent who could rise to become the face of RAW.

“You have guys right now that can do it. Some upcoming guys and girls? Finn [Balor]. [Bobby] Roode. [Chad] Gable. Ember Moon. Although I’m not crazy about him personally, [Baron], Corbin will be a huge factor,” Angle said during a recent Facebook question and answer session.

Due to her experience in MMA and Hollywood, Rousey remains the biggest star on Monday nights, and Angle had some thoughts on her development as a professional wrestler.

“Ronda has become an amazing sports entertainer,” Angle said. “She caught on so quickly. But, there will come a time where she will need to do some improvising during her matches. That only comes with experience. She has proven herself to be highly respected in the pro ‘rasslin circle, but give her another year or so of experience so she feels 1,000 percent more comfortable. I understand where she is right now because I too was pushed into a spot that only the most experienced wrestlers get to, although I didn’t have the experience. That’s the main event. Ronda is special. She will only get better.”

RAW and SmackDown present WWE TLC in seven days. The RAW brand’s matches will be headlined by Seth Rollins defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose and Ronda Rousey defending her RAW Women’s Championship against Nia Jax.

