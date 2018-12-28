Did Kurt Angle Just Announce His Royal Rumble Entry?

With the McMahon’s dissolving Raw’s General Manager position, Kurt Angle doesn’t have anything to do. So, the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is carving his own path, and it looks like that involves the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Angle made a nostalgic Instagram post on Thursday, where he detailed his classic Royal Rumble match with Chris Benoit. But before waking down Memory Lane, Angle seemingly announced his entry into January’s Rumble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Up next….. Royal Rumble in January 2019. 16 years ago I had the privilege of defending my WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. This is how the match was explained verbally to those who haven’t watched it. “Professional wrestling in its purest form is as beautiful as ballet, as elegant as a ballroom dance and as captivating as a theater. By purest form I mean technical wrestling, which in today’s world is almost non-existent. The fiery chain wrestling, involving great chemistry, in-ring psychology and dream like story telling is something that happens when all the stars align.” This match was one of my best performances of my career. If you haven’t seen it, give it a look. #itstrue #wwe#championship #royalrumble,” he wrote.

While it’s possible he was talking about WWE’s general direction, Angle’s post, at minimum, hints that he’ll be a part of the 30-man battle royal on January 28. If he is indeed set for the Rumble, WWE will likely make a more definitive announcement regarding his participation.

Until recently, Angle has been absent from WWE. In the fall, Stephanie McMahon sent Angle out for a “vacation” where he handed over his GM duties to Baron Corbin, In his absence, Angle was reportedly training to make an in-ring return, and that rumors look to have manifest as the Olympic Gold Medalist has gotten physical on numerous occasions in December. It’s hard to forecast what Angle will be doing in 2019, but he and Corbin may stay on their current collision course.

But with the sudden takeover by the McMahons, all of WWE, not just Angle, is in an ambiguous state. WWE’s royal family turned in late December to announce that WWE would be getting a face lift of sorts. We’re still not sure what that means but it seems like whatever plans WWE had have been thrown out in favor of whatever the McMahon can draw up in the coming weeks. Regardless this should be good news as the return of Vince McMahon instantly makes WWE’s shows more intriguing But we’ll just have to see what the 73-year-old boss has in store for us.