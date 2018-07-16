Kurt Angle Threatens to Strip Brock Lesnar of Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar’s summer has lead to a lot of questions. And during Extreme Rules, Kurt Angle just forced an answer.

In a backstage segment with Renee Young, Angle announced that Lesnar must show up for Monday’s episode of RAW to negotiate his next title defense. If Lesnar doesn’t show, Angle will consider stripping him of the Universal Championship.

Angle’s mere mention of yanking the big red belt from Lesnar received a huge ovation from the Pittsburgh crowd. The idea of Lesnar being unceremoniously removed from WWE’s throne is a fantasy many fans have been clamoring for. Now that WWE has actually introduced the concept, Raw should have no trouble garnering a strong viewership on Monday.

This story is developing…