Kyle O’Reilly Off Upcoming WWE NXT Events Due To Injury

A member of NXT’s wildly popular stable Undisputed Era is dealing with a back injury.

Kyle O’Reilly, former NXT Tag Team Champion, took to his Twitter page to note he is dealing with a back injury that has forced him to pull out of some upcoming dates. In particular, he will be unable to wrestle at “Download Festival,” a big time event in the U.K. that NXT will be a part of this weekend. O’Reilly was present at NXT’s television tapings on Wednesday and Thursday night in Orlando but did not wrestle.

O’Reilly posted the following on his Twitter page:

“The medical man told me my back is still hurt so unfortunately I won’t be able to attend @DownloadFest this year. Im sorry to all the great UK fans, believe me I’m gutted to be missing @Tool but at least now @rikbugez has an actual chance of winning the air guitar contest.”

NXT will be running shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Download Festival. While the brand is not taping television for the main WWE NXT brand, instead featuring regular matches with talent from that roster, they will be taping television at the festival for the NXT UK brand.

O’Reilly last wrestled alongside Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver 25 in the tag team ladder match to crown new NXT Tag Team Champions. That bout, which was held in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was won by the Street Profits. It was a tremendous match that, if you missed it live, you should watch immediately on the WWE Network.

There’s no word yet on when O’Reilly will be back in action. He is also advertised for some EVOLVE events this month and in July.