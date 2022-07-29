Linda McMahon Makes First Comments on Vince McMahon's Retirement from WWE

Linda McMahon has made her first comments on her husband Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE. The former head of the Small Business Administration was asked about Vince's departure at an event for the American First Policy Institute, to which she simply responded that she was "not going to talk about Vince and WWE" and that she was "here to talk about AFPI." When she was asked again, Linda gave another brief response, but offered more comments.

"Well, you know what? He'll just be deciding on how he's going to spend his free time," Linda said. "I think that's a good thing. Thanks."

The interviewer attempted to ask her about her thoughts on the ongoing investigation into Vince's alleged misconduct, to which Linda insisted she was only at the event "to talk about AFPI."

Linda McMahon asked about Vince "retiring".



Linda had been involved in World Wrestling Entertainment for a number of years as both an executive and an on-screen character. She served as president and CEO of the company until she ultimately departed in 2009 to pursue a seat in the United States Senate. After two failed bids, she would find herself in President Donald Trump's cabinet during his administration.

Vince is current under investigation for allegedly paying millions in hush money to former employees that he had affairs with. Recently, WWE found $14.6 million in unrecorded expenses that are connected to Vince, indicating that he used company money to buy the silence of his mistresses.

News of this investigation first broke on June 15th, and has ultimately led to the longtime executive retiring from the company completely. Since his departure, Stephanie McMahon has officially assumed the title of WWE Chairwoman, while she shares responsibilities related to Chief Executive Officer with Nick Khan. Paul "Triple H" Levesque returned to his role of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, but he has also taken on head of WWE creative.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE," Vince wrote in his statement. "Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment."

