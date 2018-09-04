Lita Booked for Return Match at ‘Evolution’

When WWE announced the history-making Evolution pay-per-view, Hall of Famer Lita’s name was attached to the card. Now we know what she’ll be doing.

WWE just announced that Lita will have her first singles match since 2012 when she takes on Mickie James at the October 26 female-exclusive pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 43-year old Lita lands a familiar foe in James as they last fought in 2006 in what proved to be Lita’s retirement match. We last saw Lita compete in January of 2018 at the first ever women’s Royal Rumble.

While Litas has yet to comment on the announcement, James has already posted an enthusiastic message on her Instagram account.

“I couldn’t be more #honored after tonight’s #announcement for #evolution vs @machetegirl … someone who was willing to help me when I was #nobody… someone I’ve looked up to my entire #career… someone I was able to make #history with! Now we are able to do that #Again & We’ve both come so far since the last time we faced each other. I #love you, I #admire you, and I have nothing but #respect for you & everything you’ve done as a #woman for our #business. However don’t forget my dear #friend, the last time we faced each other… I #retired you! #historyrepeatsitself #wwe#womenempowerment #womenswrestling#womenswrestlingmatters #hof #legend#Lita #LitaVsMickie,” wrote James.

Lita’s inclusion is hardly a surprise, especially after Trish Stratus was announced for her own comeback match against Alexa Bliss. With nearly two months to go, Evolution officially has three matches on its card: James vs. Lita, Stratus vs. Bliss and the finals of the Mae Young Classic. It’s safe to expect bot the Raw and SmackDown Women’s’ Championship to be put on the line as well on top of the possible introduction of Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Here’s WWE’s press release on Lita and James’ news: