Logan Paul Reveals Serious Injury Happened During Roman Reigns Match at WWE Crown Jewel

Tonight's main event for WWE Crown Jewel was the match for the Undisputed WWE Univeral Championship between the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Logan Paul, and it certainly left an impression on fans. Paul even recorded a video on his phone while he put Reigns through a table, but it seems he, unfortunately, suffered an injury midway through the match. In a Twitter post, Paul just revealed that he suffered a torn meniscus, MCl, and possibly ACL during the match, and the photo shows him on the trainer's table with his leg up and ice all around his knee.

Crutches can also be seen by the table, though Paul still seems in good spirits, smiling and putting a thumbs up. Paul added the caption "torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y'all updated 👍🏼" You can check out the post and the photo below.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

If he is injured and this isn't kayfabe, it would be truly unfortunate, and coming out of the match fans were buzzing about how well Paul performed in just his third match ever. He pulled off some impressive moves during the match and seemed to be having a ball, and the fact that he did all that while already being injured halfway through makes it all the more impressive.

If it is an ACL, that would take him out of action for some time, though there is a chance with the other injuries he could be back in a few months. We'll just have to wait and see, but we wish him the best and a speedy recovery.

Here are the full results for Crown Jewel:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar def Bobby Lashley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def The Brawling Brutes

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def Bayley (Last Woman Standing)

The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio) def The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Drew McIntyre def Karrion Kross (Steel Cage Match)

Braun Strowman def Omos

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky def. Asuka and Alexa Bliss