Logan Paul on His WWE Future, Denies Recent Report About His WWE Contract

Logan Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week and reflected on his WrestleMania 38 match from this past Saturday. Paul once again claimed that his training for the match was very minimal, saying, “I trained for two days, for two hours each day. I swear to God. I didn’t train at all, bro. That’s why I’m like, holy s—, if I did that with four hours of collective training, imagine I dedicate some real time to this. What can I do?”

“I’m good at this wrestling thing. I feel like it comes really naturally to me. Imagine if I practiced, properly practiced? I showed a fraction of what I can do,” he continued (h/t Cageside Seats). “If I actually got to Orlando at the Performance Center and just trained, trained, trained…man I can’t imagine the type of stuff I would be able to pull off.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also quoted what Vince McMahon told him after the match, in which he and The Miz beat The Mysterios — “‘Trust me, your future is here!’”

As for what he’ll do next, Paul said he’d happily come back if the WWE will have him, especially for a match against The Miz after “The A-Lister” turned on him after the match. He also said he’d be up for working full-time if the money was right.

“No, bro, I could do it! Okay, truthfully, it would come down to whatever the deal is. ‘Cause I do have to allocate my time specifically and strategically. I love it, and I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills. But it would just have to make monetary sense for me, ’cause if I do that, I’m gonna be unable to do other things,” Paul said.

In regards to that turn from Miz, Dave Meltzer reported Paul had it written into his contract that he would have a babyface turn at the end of the match (despite being consistently booed by fans). Paul denied that.

“That was not part of the deal. It was a sentiment that I had expressed. It’s my desire. I’d like to be a good guy. I just want to be liked, like any f—ing person…people sometimes have a hard time understanding that there’s a character to play and there’s the real version of me, and somewhere in there I got to find this version that works for this medium. But I just want to be liked. Sometimes I can be a f—ing d—head, sure yeah bring it out, let me be the villain. Or sometimes let me kick the villain’s a—, I don’t know. I don’t know who I am 100 percent maybe yet in the WWE.”