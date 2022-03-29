Logan Paul Arrives on WWE Raw Wearing Rey Mysterio’s Stolen Luchador Mask

Logan Paul arrived on WWE’s Monday Night Raw this week wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask that The Miz stole from the legendary luchador last week. Miz dared Paul to wear it this week, the introduced the YouTuber as “Lucha Logan,” the greatest luchador of all time. Paul and Miz will team up to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend as one of three celebrity matches booked for the show.

WWE uploaded a video on Sunday of Paul training at the WWE Performance Center to prep for his match. Both Miz and Shane “Hurricane” Helms praised the boxer for how easily he picked up the fundamentals of pro wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Training Logan Paul has been one of the easiest celebrity trainings I’ve ever done,” Helms said. “He’s a natural athlete, natural charisma, natural personality. It’s just a matter of feeding him a little bit of information, he’s processes it and dude, it’s been super easy.”

“I’m not going to lie, Miz is a fantastic partner. Even just behind the scenes, coaching me and helping me through everything. This is kind of taboo, but it’s his sport. He’s the Superstar and I’m the new guy and you never know if he’s going to want to take the spotlight or keep the spotlight. But he’s very give-and-take,” Paul said in the video.

Paul also bragged in a recent TMZ Sports interview that he didn’t need the same amount of training Bad Bunny needed for his WrestleMania 37 match last year. The Grammy-winning rapper managed to steal the show in his tag match against The Miz and John Morrison.

“It’s interesting because Bad Bunny performed at WrestleMania last year and he was incredible, right? Everyone is comparing me to Bad Bunny, like, ‘He was training for this long’ or whatever. All due respect to Bad Bunny, I don’t think I need to be in there as long to pick it up. It just comes very naturally to me and I want to raise the bar. He set the bar very high and so it’s a good little push for me,”