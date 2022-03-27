WWE Shares Footage of Logan Paul Training for WrestleMania 38

WWE uploaded a video to its YouTube channel on Sunday of Logan Paul training alongside The Miz at the WWE Performance Center ahead of their tag team match at WrestleMania 38. The clips show Logan trying a variety of moves, including a Frog Splash form off the top rope, while Shane Helms and Miz praise him for how easily he’s been able to pick up the fundamentals of wrestling. Paul began by saying, “Today’s been great, we’re getting physical. We’re seeing how good I can wrestle. And honestly, I’m f—ing great dude.”

“Training Logan Paul has been one of the easiest celebrity trainings I’ve ever done,” Helms added. “He’s a natural athlete, natural charisma, natural personality. It’s just a matter of feeding him a little bit of information, he’s processes it and dude, it’s been super easy.”

Paul then talked about how much he enjoys having Miz as a partner before Miz joins him during the interview and says he could easily pick up wrestling full-time if he wanted to. The YouTube star compared it to how he fell in love with boxing quickly.

“I’m not going to lie, Miz is a fantastic partner. Even just behind the scenes, coaching me and helping me through everything. This is kind of taboo, but it’s his sport. He’s the Superstar and I’m the new guy and you never know if he’s going to want to take the spotlight or keep the spotlight. But he’s very give-and-take,” Paul said.

Below is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 38, taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX on April 2-3. Check out the full lineup for the show below:

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

The KO Show featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

AJ Styles vs. Edge

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)