Logan Paul Claims He Doesn’t Need the Same Training Bad Bunny Had for His WrestleMania 38 Match

Logan Paul will make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, teaming up with The Miz to face both Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. This marks the second year in a row where Miz will be in a tag match featuring a celebrity as one of the highlights of WrestleMania 37 wound up being Bad Bunny’s performance in his tag team match against The Miz & John Morrison. It came out after the match that Bunny spent months training for the bout at the WWE Performance Center, something Paul believes he doesn’t actually need.

“It’s interesting because Bad Bunny performed at WrestleMania last year and he was incredible, right? Everyone is comparing me to Bad Bunny, like, ‘He was training for this long’ or whatever. All due respect to Bad Bunny, I don’t think I need to be in there as long to pick it up. It just comes very naturally to me and I want to raise the bar. He set the bar very high and so it’s a good little push for me,” Paul told TMZ Sports in an interview this week (h/t Fightful).

He also talked about having The Miz as his partner — “He’s an awesome partner and mentor, obviously, he’s been in this business forever. Having him on my side to handhold me through the basics has been fantastic. I’m learning quickly and the more I learn the quicker I’m learning. It takes me one attempt at something before I’ve got it and once I know the ins and outs of the sport, the sky’s the limit, to be honest.”

Bunny gave an interview with Allure last October and admitted he’s watched his WrestleMania match back roughly a hundred times, saying, “It was like I died and went to heaven. I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”

Other matches featured on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 are both women’s championship matches (Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin and the KO Show segment featuring Steve Austin. Stay tuned for live coverage!