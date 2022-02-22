Logan Paul Returns to WWE to Join the Miz Against Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul has made his return to the WWE to join The Miz in taking on Rey and Dominik Mysterio! The YouTube and sports personality has made a few appearances on WWE Television over the last few months that have included some big spots at SummerSlam and WrestleMania 37, and notably had some major segments with The Miz on WWE Monday Night Raw last Summer. While the crowd seemed less perceptive to the Internet personality’s time on screen, it seems like it wasn’t enough to deter Paul from returning to the WWE to help out the Miz in a new way.

Following The Miz’s defeat by the Mysterio family during the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, the Miz had announced that he would be bringing in another high profile star to help him against the Mysterios. While he did not reveal who this star could be, it was announced that they would be fully introduced during Raw’s Miz TV segment. It was her that it was officially confirmed to be a returning Logan Paul:

The WrestleMania 38 event card is still building as of this week as there are still many players who do not have a match of their own just yet. While the main events have been set following the Royal Rumble earlier this year, there are still a lot of matches up in the air. Now that the Miz has involved Logan Paul, this will likely fill the celebrity spot match often seen throughout many major WrestleMania events throughout the years and a notable spot for The Miz considering how packed the higher up roles are.

Logan Paul has been one of the more divisive includes to WWE programming since he first started making his debuts, and that’s precisely why he works so well as the Miz’s new partner to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It’s also something for the Mysterio family to do heading into WrestleMania as their beef with Miz just might be the only story they can truly dive into heading into the next few weeks. Then again, this could be settled long before then.

What do you think? How do you feel about the Miz recruiting Logan Paul to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio? Were you hoping to see him recruit someone else to his side inside? Who were you secretly hoping for? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!