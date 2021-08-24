Watch: Logan Paul Gets Heavily Booed by WWE Crowd While on WWE Raw

✖

Logan Paul was back on WWE programming this week when he appeared in a segment involving John Morrison and The Miz on Monday Night Raw. But just like with his appearances at WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam, the fans in attendance weren't too happy to see the YouTuber/boxing star. Paul was brought on as a guest for Morrison's "Moist TV" segment where he hyped up his recent exhibition with Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul's upcoming bout with Tyron Woodley. Miz came out to try and antagonize Paul (it was clear Paul was supposed to be the good guy in the equation), but the San Diego crowd clearly wanted no part of him.

"I know you don't love me yet but I love you guys. I love the @WWE." - @LoganPaul to the @WWEUniverse #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RO7XK7ycnn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 24, 2021

- Miz to Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/0uz6UJOZYy — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 24, 2021

Paul popped up on WWE television several times earlier this year during a feud involving Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It culminated in their match at WrestleMania 37, where Paul was Zayn's "special guest" and wound up taking a Stunner from Owens.

Following Paul's exhibition with Mayweather, the YouTube star had to go on social media and deny that the undefeated former boxing champion knocked him out.

"I'm seeing the narrative going around that there's one part in the fight where Floyd punched me, I leaned on him a bit and it looks like I kind of went limp. People are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out, and caught me and kept me up to the keep the fight going to the eighth round.”

He added, “Shut the f— up. Like, just shut the f— up. Like, stop trying to discredit what happened last night. Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There's a couple of photos [where] I got f—ed up [by] a couple of shots. I didn't know my face could, like, make that shape. But never rocked, never blacked out, never obviously, got knocked out. He didn't hold me up. He tried to take me out and he couldn't, it was great."