Report on WWE’s Plans For Luke Harper Prior To His Release Request

Luke Harper’s request to be released from his WWE contract was met by a firm denial from WWE this week, and we’re learning more details about exactly what that means and what the company had planned for him prior to the release request.

Upon returning from wrist surgery, WWE initially had plans for Harper to feud with Sami Zayn, according to Dave Meltzer. Apparently those plans were cancelled and the reasons are not clear as to why. Unquestionably that move would have frustrated an already frustrated talent such as Harper, who was cleared to return to the ring in early February but had yet to be used when he requested his release in early April.

A Harper/Zayn feud could have been just what the doctor ordered to get his singles career on track following a long run with the Wyatt Family, followed by time with Erick Rowan as part of the Bludgeon Brothers. Zayn has been red hot since his return in recent weeks, and Harper (one of the most talented big men in the company) would have been a great dance partner in the ring.

Harper announced on his Twitter page back on April 16th that he had requested his WWE release.

“As of this evening, I have requested a release from WWE. The past 6 years have been a simply, amazing journey around the world and back with lifelong friends and family. I am proud of it all and proud to say I shared the ring with my co workers. This decision, as difficult as it was, feels right for myself and WWE. My goal in the future is to continue to grow as a performer and person and continue to make my family proud. Thank you. From the top to the bottom of WWE. Thank you to the fans for your undying support. Thank you everyone.”

WWE’s response has been that they will not release him, and they are also going to add six months to his contract due to the fact that he was out of action for six months from his recent injury. His deal had previously been set to expire in November, but due to the time now added to the backend of the deal due to his service time being “frozen” while he was out of action, his contract will now not expire until around the time of WrestleMania 36.

Harper is currently listed as part of the SmackDown roster. It’s not clear at this point whether WWE has plans to use the disgruntled superstar or if he will simply be paid to stay at home as his contract ticks away.

