Macaulay Culkin Appears on ‘Edge and Christian Show’ as Hulk Hogan Parody

Macaulay Culkin has become one of the most prolific celebrity wrestling fans in recent years, and the Home Alone star made a surprise appearance on this weeks’ Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness.

Culkin appeared on a segment that parodied the famous Piper’s Pit segment where Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant kicked off their feud that built up to WrestleMania III, with Edge playing Roddy Piper, Culkin as “Culk Hogan,” Corey Graves playing Jesse Ventura, Christian as “Paul Smackage” and Tommy Dreamer as Paul “The Brain” Heynan (Paul Heyman).

Paul “The Brain” Heynan wants “Culk Hogan” to put his “Home Alone Championship” on the line on The Edge & Christian Show premiering tonight after #RAW on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/VN4ZVoJssE — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2019

Edge posted a screenshot from the segment to his Instagram on Tuesday morning, writing “So this actually made it to television last night. Me as Roddy Piper and @culkamania as….Culk Hogan. Not gonna lie, it was a happening.”

Back in December 2017 Culkin got involved in a match for the Bar Wrestling promotion alongside Joey Ryan and Candice LeRae, helping them pick up the win after using some Home Alone-style tactics on former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle.

While the pair of Edge and Christian have been a riot on their weekly WWE Network show, the two have been vocal about various topics in the wrestling world on their podcast, the E&C Podcast of Awesomeness. Back in January the two spoke about the company’s lack of focus on tag team amid reports that The Revival had requested their release and the reveal of the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles.

“To be honest I don’t know how much Vince will ever focus on tag team wrestling because I don’t think he sees much in it,” Edge said at the time. “There can be, we’ve proven there can be. The Rock n Roll Express has proven there can be and the Hardys and the Dudleys and the Road Warriors and there’s a lot of instances that have proven that tag team wrestling and I know Steve Austin would be the first one to throw his hat in this ring. Tag team wrestling can be the best match on the show bar-none.”

The two also recently spoke on new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling and the impact it could have on the business as a whole.

“Crazier things have happened,” Edge said on a January episode. “It’ll be interesting to see who else they’re able to pluck from the indie scene and also who knows with contracts coming up and all that stuff. It could get interesting.”