Madison Square Garden Pays Tribute to Roman Reigns

The Roman Reigns revealed last night during Monday Night RAW that he is battling leukemia, 11 years after he was first diagnosed with the condition and battled into remission.

Following Reigns’ emotional speech on RAW that resulted in him forfeiting the Universal Championship, there has been an outpouring of support from his peers at WWE, other performers in the wrestling industry, as well as other notable personalities throughout the entertainment industry.

Now, the world’s most famous arena has chimed in. The famous marquee at Madision Square Garden in New York City is featuring a tribute to Reigns on Tuesday. You can see the image below.

The Garden has long been considered WWE‘s “home arena,” ever since the days of Vince McMahon’s father (Vince McMahon Sr.) holding regular events at the venue. Throughout the wrestling wars of the 1980s and 1990s, no other wrestling promotion ever infringed on WWE’s claim to Madison Square Garden, though Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding a show at the venue during WrestleMania 35 weekend next year.

Following the outpouring of love and support Monday evening and all day Tuesday, Reigns himself spoke out via social media.

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out…I can’t put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I’m going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you – Joe/Roman

It goes without saying that everyone is cheering for Reigns in his biggest fight yet and can’t wait to see him make his return to WWE.