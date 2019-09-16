Maria Kanellis Gender Reveal Party Announced for WWE Raw

WWE hasn’t announced much for this week’s Raw beyond the King of the Ring tournament finals, but one segment it has announced left fan scratching their heads. According to WWE.com, Raw will feature a “gender reveal” party for Mike and Maria Kanellis’ new baby, and the segment will be hosted by Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. As weird as this segment sounds, it could mark the first time the former NXT Tag Team Champions have appeared in front of a live WWE crowd, as the pair have been popping up in backstage segments for months.

Back in July Mike and Maria reappeared on Raw after spending month exclusively on 205 Live with a new gimmick where Maria acted incredibly harsh towards her husband. She announced her pregnancy during a mixed tag match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, then questioned if Mike was “man enough” to even get her pregnant. Maria’s chastising would go on for several more weeks, eventually leading to her forcing Mike to lay down so she could become the first-ever pregnant champion by winning the WWE 24/7 Championship. Her reign only lasted one week, as Mike pinned her during an OB-GYN appointment to win it back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode will also crown a new King of the Ring when Baron Corbin takes on Chad Gable. Corbin managed to win a triple threat semifinals match against both Ricochet and Samoa Joe, while Gable had to beat Shane McMahon in a surprise Two out of Three Falls match with Kevin Owens as the special guest referee on SmackDown last week.

WWE.com’s preview also promised the fallout from the final moments of Clash of Champions on Sunday night. Seth Rollins managed to retain his WWE Universal Championship by pinning Braun Strowman in the main event, but was attacked afterwards by Bray Wyatt as “The Fiend.” Wyatt had spent the last few weeks saying that he wanted either Rollins or Strowman at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6, and this seemingly answered the question on which opponent he picked.

During the Clash of Champions kickoff show, AJ Styles retained his United States Championship in dominant fashion by pinning Cedric Alexander with a Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash. The preview indicated Alexander wasn’t done chasing the US title, even though he got beaten down by Styles and the rest of The O.C. after the match.