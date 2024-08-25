AEW All In: Mariah May Becomes Champion in Front of Her Home Crowd

In just a few short months, Mariah May has made an incredible impact on the world of All Elite Wrestling. She became a favorite amongst fans out of the gate, spent a ton of time in one of the most beloved storylines within the company, delivered a brilliantly brutal heel turn, and is now holding one of the most prestigious titles in AEW. At All In, in front of her home crowd, Mariah May became the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

Mariah had been in a feud with now-former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, who served as May’s friend and mentor for months. She was by Toni’s side through most of this 23-match win streak since regaining the title last year, and even took an a persona inspired by Toni’s previous looks. But that changed after Mariah turned on her mentor and announced her intention to take her title. On Sunday afternoon, she did just that.

“Timeless” Toni Storm and “The Glamour” Mariah May finally settled their differences in the ring at Wembley Stadium, in a match that had the enormous crowd invested from the moment the bell rung. It was a back-and-forth affair, with Storm clearly establishing herself as a babyface once again. At one point, May slapped her own mother in the face, and it was Storm who comforted her at ringside. Toni also had the opportunity to end things with the hell of the shoe that May attacked her with so viciously a few weeks ago, but the champ refused. She laid the shoe down, and it ultimately swung the momentum back in the direction of May, giving her what she needed to take the title.

It’s now a new day in the women’s division of All Elite Wrestling, with Mariah sitting right at the top of the food chain.

