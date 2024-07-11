AEW’s Mariah May Wins Owen Hart Tournament and Title Shot, Brutally Turns on Toni Storm

The main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite was the second of two Owens Hart Foundation Tournament matches, but it delivered far more than just a new Champion. There was already intrigue going into the match, as if Willow Nightingale won she would become a two-time Tournament winner. If Marian May won, she would earn the chance to face her mentor Toni Storm at AEW All In, and Toni was there to watch her protege win that opportunity. The match was thrilling throughout and even featured a run-in from Kris Statlander, and ultimately it was May who would walk away the winner. That’s when things took a surprising turn though, as May turned on Storm and brutally attacked her, making it clear that their friendship and partnership is now 100% over.

Nightingale vs May

Nightingale and May traded holds at the start of the match, but eventually, things got broken up and reset. Nightingale won the power battle and shoved May into the corner for a nasty chop, and then May got knocked down with a shoulder tackle. May got some offense in next, hitting a dropkick to the face and a powerful chop of her own, and then May threw Nightingale into the ropes and hit a forearm to the back of Nightingale’s head, followed by a dropkick to the back.

Nightingale kicked out of the pin attempt quickly and then absorbed a few hard chops from May, and that clearly ticked her off because she spun May around and slammed her down for a cover. May kicked out but then Nightingale hit a crossbody into another pin, though May kicked out again. Nightingale then dove out of the ring and collided with May, knocking May to the floor.

While Nightingale continued to control the match during Picture in Picture, May got back into the match though with a big dropkick and a slam, but Nightingale kicked out of the pin attempt. Nightingale knocked May into the corner and followed it up with a big forearm shot and a spinebuster into a cover, but May kicked out once again.

Nightingale then went for a sharpshooter, but May fought out before she could lock it in. May then hit a suplex and hit a big uppercut, but Nightingale was able to reverse a throw, only to get countered and hit with a series of strikes. Nightingale was up top and got hit with a hurricanrana into a pin, but Nightingale kicked out once more. May looked a bit frustrated and then missed a knee strike, which Nightingale capitalized on by hitting a Fisherman’s suplex. May kicked out of the pin and then hit a huge head butt that knocked both stars down to the mat.

Then someone with a hooded sweatshirt ran to the ring and started messing with Nightingale, and it turned out to be Stokely Hathaway, as Kris Statlander then hit Nightingale with a knee strike to the head. That left her vulnerable for a kick and a pin by May, but Nightingale somehow kicked out. May picked Nightingale up but then set up a pin attempt, only for Nightingale to kick out again. Nightingale hit a lariat on May and went for the pin, but May kicked out once more. May crawled to the corner and Nightingale got ready to charge, hitting a cannonball. Nightingale picked up May into a fireman’s carry, but May reversed into a cover and got it, winning the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Loyal No More

Toni Storm couldn’t have been more thrilled for her protege, and she jumped in the ring to celebrate with May. They celebrated in the ring and then headed out of the ring and celebrated some more, hugging and skipping up the ramp for May to collect her Championship Title. Unfortunately, that’s where the celebration ended, as May took the Title and suddenly attacked Storm repeatedly with it. Then May alternated between hitting Storm and Luther with it until she ultimately knocked Luther off the stage to the level below.

When May turned her attention back to Storm, the Champion was bleeding quite a bit from her forehead, but May didn’t stop the attack in the least. May kicked Storm in the stomach and then hit several more times with the Title before lifting Storm up to the camera. May has clearly made a statement here, and now that she’s won a Title shot at All In, she will look to make sure Storm no longer rules the women’s division.

