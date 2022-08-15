Massive Hint About Kenny Omega's AEW Return Dropped on "Being The Elite"

The Young Bucks need a partner. Despite being aligned with over a dozen AEW wrestlers since the company's inception, Matt and Nick Jackson currently find themselves without a third man to complete their trilogy for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. While it seemed likely that the former AEW Tag Team Champions would reform the Superkliq with Adam Cole, the "Panama City Playboy" remains uncleared for action. The Bucks' unwillingness to tag with Bobby Fish, the only other healthy member of the Undisputed Elite, resulted in the former Undisputed Era members turning on the Jackson brothers, attacking them on the August 4th edition of AEW Dynamite. The damage was limited thanks to Hangman Page, who ran out to make the save.

Hangman's gesture resulted in the Bucks approaching him to be their trios partner. While the former AEW World Champion emphasized he'd love to, he passed in support of the Dark Order, citing that he needs to be there for them like they supported him in his title pursuits last year.

It may have seemed that all was lost on television, but it has been quite the opposite on the internet. Soft rumblings of a distant battle cry have gotten louder, as former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega nears recovery. The "Best Bout Machine" has ranged in levels of optimism about his health, but a recent Being the Elite segment indicates he's just about ready.

"Hey," Matt Jackson said, answering his phone. "Okay... but... are you sure? You're sure you're ready?"

The video feed then turned black as a familiar audio cue echoed: a snippet of the opening notes to Omega's "Battle Cry" entrance music. This heavily indicates that Omega will be back for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and will join forces with the Young Bucks in their quarterfinal match-up against Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

Omega has been out of action since last November after losing the AEW World Title to Page at AEW Full Gear. While he did not suffer any specific injuries in that match, Omega had been working through a number of stingers that had added up and required him to take extended time off. He underwent knee surgery in March and has been rehabbing since.

As ecstatic as fans are to see Omega return, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has stressed that this road to recovery has been paved with pain.

"If I get another major setback, that's it. That's it, I'm done, I can't do this ever again," Omega said in June. "Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it's going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It's scary, actually."

Omega and the Bucks are no strangers as partners. The three were long-time members of Bullet Club and eventually formed their own sub-faction within the stable dubbed "The Elite." That monicker would inspire the name of All Elite Wrestling itself. The Elite had plenty of success as well, as they reigned as NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions on two occasions.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Omega's AEW status.