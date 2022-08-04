AEW Fans Freaking Out Over Adam Cole Turning on the Young Bucks
The highly-publicized Undisputed Elite reunion didn't last as long as some All Elite Wrestling fans had hoped. In fact, the group didn't make it through one promo before breaking up. Adam Cole, ReDRagon, and the Young Bucks got back together during Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, and Cole kicked off their segment by talking about loyalty and the upcoming tournament to crown AEW's first ever Trios Champions.
Cole and ReDRagon eventually turned on the Bucks, citing the fact that the Bucks likely wouldn't choose Bobby Fish as their third for the tournament. The Undisputed quickly eviscerated the Bucks, though Hangman Page ran in to save the day, getting back with his former Elite cohorts.
The Hung Bucks reunion was a nice moment for fans, but it didn't take away from the shock of seeing Cole, Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly betray the Young Bucks. It took merely seconds for folks to start flooding Twitter with their reactions to the surprising turn.
You can check out some of those reactions below!
NOOO
NOOOOOOOO #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gYuzLL5b85— AEW Out Of Context (@zerocontextAEW) August 4, 2022
Real Tears
Adam Cole & ReDRagon turned on Young Bucks and made a little kid cry.
Sensational. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WR0r13IVWJ— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) August 4, 2022
What Is Going On?!
Okay what the EFF is going on? #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YO4QOJwQBW— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) August 4, 2022
System Shocked
System Shocked again #AEWDynamite— Luis Pulido (@theluispulido) August 4, 2022
Not a Drill
THE UNDISPUTED ELITE JUST TURNED ON THE YOUNG BUCKS!!
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! 😱😱 😱
Hangman goes out to prevent the carnage!!
Time to get a Monster, guys!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fqzHAIChAc— WrslnBadJedi🧹Ω💜🍪 (@Ms_Bad_Jedi) August 4, 2022
No Way
ADAM COLE AND REDRAGON JUST TURNED ON THE YOUNG BUCKS #AEWDynamite— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) August 4, 2022
Attack!
Undisputed Elite just ATTACKED the Young Bucks! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rDtd3ivRmE— Ringside News (@ringsidenews_) August 4, 2022
OMG
OMFG OMFG OMFG!!!!!
ADAM COLE JUST TURNED ON THE YOUNG BUCKS! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pW0G4axMfk— Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) August 4, 2022
WHY
Omg Omg Why Adam Cole Why!!! #AEWDynamite Attacked Young Bucks!!! 😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/wZ5gE2QfhZ— 🎊26 Years Old 🎂 (@CokerAyokunle) August 4, 2022
Reunited
Save the Bucks, Hangman!!!#aew #AEWDynamite #theelite pic.twitter.com/0rJT3ySUQ9— Christine (@ShiningPolaris) August 4, 2022