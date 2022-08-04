AEW Fans Freaking Out Over Adam Cole Turning on the Young Bucks

The highly-publicized Undisputed Elite reunion didn't last as long as some All Elite Wrestling fans had hoped. In fact, the group didn't make it through one promo before breaking up. Adam Cole, ReDRagon, and the Young Bucks got back together during Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, and Cole kicked off their segment by talking about loyalty and the upcoming tournament to crown AEW's first ever Trios Champions.

Cole and ReDRagon eventually turned on the Bucks, citing the fact that the Bucks likely wouldn't choose Bobby Fish as their third for the tournament. The Undisputed quickly eviscerated the Bucks, though Hangman Page ran in to save the day, getting back with his former Elite cohorts.

The Hung Bucks reunion was a nice moment for fans, but it didn't take away from the shock of seeing Cole, Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly betray the Young Bucks. It took merely seconds for folks to start flooding Twitter with their reactions to the surprising turn.

