Matt Cardona Claims ECW Television Championship at GCW Most Notorious

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green had a pretty eventful night last night at GCW Most Notorious, and they started causing chaos right from the get-go. Cardona was taking on Rhino during the event, who had sworn that he would gore Green through a door before the match was over. Cardona then said that Rhino wasn’t really the last ECW Television Champion, as that title should belong to Ezekiel Jackson, who held the ECW Championship in WWE back in 2010. Cardona then said that if he pinned Rhino, he would become the new ECW Television Champion, and he backed up his words and took the title by the end of the night.

in his pre-match promo, Cardona said “there’s this false narrative out there that Rhino is the last ECW World Champion and the last ECW Television Champion. That’s simply not true. Everybody knows that Ezekiel Jackson is the last ever ECW World Champion.” The crowd booed, and Cardona yelled at them to “show some respect!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheMattCardona/status/1482191453195493377?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1482191453195493377|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/matt-cardona-defeats-rhino-gcw-most-notorious-crowns-himself-ecw-television-champion

When they actually got into the ring, the two had a physical battle that even went through the crowd at one point. Cardona would even pull out his own version of the ECW title and try and hit Rhino with it, but he wouldn’t actually connect until later.

That opening came when Rhino successfully sent Green through a door, but Cardona would capitalize and hit Rhino with a low blow and then with the title to knock him out and get the pin and the win.

Cardona then made Emil Jay announce him as the new ECW Television Champion, and we’ll have to see what happens next in this ever-evolving storyline.

Cardona will next take on Joey Janela at GCW’s The WRLD event at the Hammerstein Ballroom, and you can find the full card below.

Ring of Honor World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (C) vs. Blake Christian

Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Area, and Demonic Flamita) vs Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF)

Ruby Soho vs Allie Katch

Matt Cardona vs Joey Janela

What did you think of the match and the event overall? Is Cardona the actual ECW Television Champion? Let us know in the comments!