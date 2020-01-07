Latest Reports on Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy’s WWE Contracts

The Hardy Boyz’ time together in the WWE is drawing to a close, according to the latest reports from PWInsider. PWI’s Mike Johnson reported on Monday that Matt Hardy’s deal with WWE is expected to expire on March 1, and because he was not released from his contract he won’t have to wait 90 days before he can appear in another company. But the same cannot be said for his brother Jeff Hardy, who was out of action for most of 2019 due to a leg injury but was kept off even longer to address his personal and legal issues after being arrested twice (once for public drunkenness, the other a DWI) during his hiatus.

“We are told WWE has pushed Hardy to address his personal health in the wake of the arrest and Hardy has been wokring hard at doing so,” Johnson reported.

Matt was kept off of TV for the majority of 2019 following Jeff’s injury, though he did start popping up on Raw towards the end of the year for various midcard matches. But over on his personal YouTube channel he’s been hard at work reintroducing his Broken Universe gimmick in a new series titled “Free The Delete.” The latest episode saw Hardy lose a Hardy Compound match to the demonic Ryzin, which ended with a mysterious voice saying that “Woken” Matt Hardy would now be deleted.

Hardy appeared out of character in a video on Monday and confirmed that there are subtle messages in the video series, all but confirming that he’s setting up for his WWE departure.

“To everyone out there that is watching ‘Free The Delete,’ which is continuing on with that cinematic feel, I hope you’ve been enjoying them. I’ve been doing them in a very specific way where… I think in the professional wrestling business now if you’re or a performer or especially if you’re a promoter and you’re putting together events, we serve two masters,” Hardy said. “I think there’s the diehard fan that knows the deal and knows what’s going on. And I think that fanbase is growing exponentially and is getting larger every single day. That’s one audience that we definitely have to take care of cater to them. And the other audience is the casual fans. And there are casual fans out there that just love the casual concept of wrestling and this larger than life story, a good guy versus a bad guy. And they want to see a story happen that culminates in a match and there’s train wrecks along the way.

“There’s two masters we’re serving, and the point that I was saying was in ‘Free The Delete’ I’m trying to cater to both of those. That’s kind of how I try to perform in this day in age. … So if you see something in ‘Free The Delete’ that stands out and you think, ‘Maybe this means something?’ It means something.”