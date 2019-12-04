WWE

Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Welcome Their Third Child

Matt Hardy took to Twitter early Wednesday morning with wonderful news — he and his wife Reby Sky welcomed their third child into the world. Hardy confirmed the birth of his third son with a tweet reading “BKH” around 4:45 a.m. ET, then took to Twitter later in the day to thank everyone for their messages. The pair got married in October 2015, just a few months after the birth of their first son Maxel. Their second child, Wolfgang, was born in June 2017. Hardy confirmed that Baby No. 3 was on the way this past June.

The two have yet to announce the child’s name. Hardy recently made his return to WWE television for a match on Monday Night Raw against Buddy Murphy.

