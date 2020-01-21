Matt Hardy Teases Leaving WWE Again After Latest WWE Raw Loss

Matt Hardy’s latest television loss came during this week’s Monday Night Raw when he unceremoniously lost a squash match to Eric Rowan. Fans of Hardy were so upset in seeing the multi-time tag team champion lose so easily that they took to social media to voice their frustration, leading to Hardy’s name trending by the end of the show show. Hardy took to Twitter himself to thank his fans for their support, while also giving yet another tease that he’ll be gone from WWE soon.

“Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more,” Hardy wrote.

While he hasn’t been given much to do on WWE TV, Hardy has been busy working on the return of the Broken Universe on his personal YouTube channel. In a new series titled “Free The Delete,” Hardy saw his “Woken” persona get deleted after losing a Hardy Compound match to the demonic figure Ryzin. The story current has him in limbo, struggling to find out what his next persona should be while building up to the date 3/2/2020, reportedly the day after his WWE contract expires.

While Matt will reportedly be a free man by then, the same can’t be said for his brother Jeff Hardy. WWE has reportedly extended his contract due to the time he missed because of a knee injury. He’s also been instructed by WWE to seek help following two alcohol-related arrests he had last year.

