Matt Riddle Again Calls Out Brock Lesnar, Wants to Retire Him

Brock Lesnar recaptured the WWE Universal Championship on Friday at Crown Jewel. Though much of the WWE Universe was negative on this result, one up and coming star saw it as a positive.

Matt Riddle, currently part of WWE NXT, has been vocal in the past about wanting to be the man who retires Brock Lesnar. Both stars have a successful past in MMA, and with Riddle being one of the top names on the independent circuit over the last couple of years, there has always been interest in a potential match between the two. With Riddle now part of WWE’s roster, it’s actually possible.

Riddle doubled down on his goal of retiring Lesnar in a Twitter post on Friday.

Thank you Brock for coming back and winning the universal title! You’re right where I need you bro and it’s gonna be that much sweeter when I retire you in a couple years. #kingofbros #bro #stallion #nxt #wwenxt #wwenetwork pic.twitter.com/2e4cbvxWRN — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 2, 2018

Our only complaint here would be hopefully it doesn’t actually take a couple of years for Riddle to get to WWE‘s main roster. He’s a major star capable of headlining on the main roster right now.

Riddle made his NXT television debut last week, defeating Luke Menzies, and has been working NXT live events since September. Most expect him to become one of the top stars in NXT relatively quickly. He’s rumored to be facing Kassius Ohno at NXT TakeOver War Games 2 later this month. That’s a match that would certainly excite hardcore fans as it would be a bout featuring two of the top names from the independent scene over the past decade. The two did work a match for EVOLVE back in 2016.

Brock Lesnar has yet to respond to any of Riddle’s comments since the “King of Bros” arrived in WWE. This isn’t the first time Riddle has called out the Universal Champion since his signing was announced in August.