Matt Riddle Still Wants to Retire Brock Lesnar

WWE made a splash over SummerSlam weekend when it was revealed that they had signed Matt Riddle, and Riddle himself continues to make headlines with an old goal that he still has in his sights.

Riddle said years ago while he was starring on the independent scene and fresh off of his MMA career that he hoped to one day end Brock Lesnar’s career. Now a member of the WWE NXT roster, Riddle again referenced that goal during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riddle was asked about his goals as a member now of the NXT roster. Riddle commented about wanting to win the NXT title in short order and then head to the main roster.

“In my perfect world I’m champion in like, three months,” Riddle said. “And then I’m on the main roster and I’m challenging Brock Lesnar. And I want to retire Brock Lesnar. That’s the perfect world. Maybe Brock Lesnar, main event WrestleMania for the Universal Title, and if he loses he retires.”

Up next on #HelwaniShow: Very excited to speak to @SuperKingofBros about his rise to wrestling stardom and life after MMA Watch live: //t.co/7XuKPHzxSZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 15, 2018

With both men formally having great success in MMA, a possible match down the road could be a big draw for WWE. Lesnar is obviously a massive star already and Riddle is someone who many believe has the potential to be WWE’s top star for years to come.

Riddle made his in-ring debut for NXT at a live event on September 21st. He also recently worked his final independent date, PROGRESS Wrestling’s big “Hello Wembley!” show at Wembley Arena on September 30.

You can expect Riddle to become a major focal point of NXT television from this point on. He worked the television tapings this past week and will likely make his way to the top of the card in short order, just as he said in the interview with Helwani.