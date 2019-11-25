Mauro Ranallo Absent From Survivor Series Commentary Team, Deletes Twitter Account

Following NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday night, Triple H made the announcement during the post-show media conference call that all three members of NXT’s commentary team — Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness — would be involved during Sunday’s Survivor Series broadcast. And while that turned out to be try for the latter two, Ranallo was nowhere to be found. WWE’s reason for his absence, as explained by Michael Cole during the show, was that he blew out his voice after Tommaso Ciampa hit Adam Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage in the final moments of TakeOver’s main event.

However many wrestling fans were skeptical with that reasoning. During Saturday night’s show SmackDown commentator Corey Graves started throwing shade at Ranallo for his commentary performance.

Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer. 🤷‍♂️#NXTTakeoverWarGames — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

Far, far too many. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 24, 2019

Ranallo deleted his Twitter shortly after the show, leading to the conclusion that Graves’ tweets were the cause. That was aided by a response made by Ranallo’s close friend and manager, Frank Shamrock.

Graves denied the story on Monday morning.

👋 @davemeltzerWON, you uninformed, false narrative pushing liar. My phone works. You’re a “journalist,” right? You can find my number. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 25, 2019

Ranallo’s battle with mental illness is well-documented, as a documentary on his battle with biploar disorder was the subject of the Bipolar Rock ‘N Roller documentary back in 2018. The boxing and MMA commentator was brought into the WWE in early 2016, though he initially left his role as SmackDown commentator in March 2017 for what he stated was personal reasons. He’s been NXT’s play-by-play commentator in June 2017, and is considered by many to be one of the best commentators in the business thanks to his sincere enthusiasm during broadcasts.

Survivor Series turned out to be a massive night for NXT, as the Black and Gold Brand beat Raw and SmackDown 4-1-2 in cross-branded matches. That included Team NXT winning the women’s Survivor Series elimination match, Lio Rush retaining his NXT Crusierweight Championship, Roderick Strong defeating AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura and Shayna Baszler winning the main event triple threat match against Bayley and Becky Lynch.