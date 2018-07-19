Watch: Mexican Wrestler Plays With Fire, Gets Burned

A lot of old school wrestlers share a common complaint: today’s high-risk wrestling style is unnatural and potentially dangerous

Well, there’s nothing more natural than stopping a match to light yourself on fire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Angel Azul, one MWE’s hottest star, though he’d introduce the element of fire in his intergender cage match with Heroina. With the match racing for a climax, Azul opted for the “Guillotine of Fire,” more commonly known as a flaming leg drop from the top rope.

Azul seamlessly doused his tights with kerosene and waited for the referee to set him ablaze

As Azul hoped, his pant burst into flames and he crushed Heroina with his burning leg. However Azul skipped the pin, not out of the bad technique, but because the fire kept burning.

As you’ll notice the video doesn’t end with Azul actually extinguishing the flames. However, before you worry about his life, a few of our Mexican pals on Twitter confirmed that he’s only suffering from minor burns.

Viva Angel Azul!