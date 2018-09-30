Mick Foley to Be Special Guest Referee for HIAC’s Universal Championship Match

Considering this Sunday marks 20 years since Mick Foley‘s infamous Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, it’s only fitting he finds a way to be in the show.

And that’s why WWE made him Special Guest Referee for the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Foley announced the news himself during his segment with Elias. We’re still not sure of the implications, but this could be quite the wrench for WWE to throw. At first guess, Foley’s addition doesn’t seem the move the scales in Reigns or Strowman’s favor, but it does increase the likelihood that someone will get thrown off the top of the cage in homage to the 1998 match.

.@RealMickFoley is FIRED UP and announces he will be the special referee when @BraunStrowman takes on @WWERomanReigns inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday! #HIAC #Raw pic.twitter.com/aXPf6wZQYd — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2018

For a chunk of the WWE Universe, professional wrestling gets no better than Undertaker and Mick Foley’s 1998 King of the Ring match. While it wasn’t the first Hell in a Cell match, it was certainly the most remarkable. Foley took an inhuman amount of punishment that night, but perhaps ignited his Hall of Fam Future.

During an interview on Talk in Jericho, Foley recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to his masochistic performance that night.

“You have no idea how much I appreciate what you have just done for this company but I never wanna see anything like that again,” McMahon told Foley.

Foley went on to discuss the layout of her and Taker’s iconic bout saying that he had to hide some of the details from McMahon.

“I told a couple of the biggest lies of my life that day,” Foley said. “You know people have speculated that I knew the cage was gonna break the second time and the truth is that’s way too dangerous going through the cage on a chokeslam like that. It was supposed to tear. The big bump, the only thing is I had this image of being stuffed down a rabbit hole, it would give a little bit and then Taker was gonna push me down that hole and the big visual to me was I was gonna be hanging upside down. You know my arms are flailing and this and then the bump itself, it’s just I gotta be able to rotate, land on my hands and knees. Maybe a little riskier you know your wrist, your knee but nothing real major and I got approval for that and then I said, ‘hey what if I came off the top?’ and Vince said, ‘Absolutely not.’”

“I went into sell-mode and I went, ‘if I’m gonna drop an elbow off there and someone’s gonna move you would probably — I didn’t say probably, ‘you would let me do that, right?’” he continued. “You know it’s leading the question and he goes, ‘I guess.’ I said, ‘it’s the same thing I’m in total control’ and then Taker looked at me and said, ‘you’ve been up there right?’”I said, ‘absolutely’ and both he and Vince said, ‘you feel comfortable?’ I said, ‘yeah absolutely.’ The truth was if I had gone on top of that cell… no way.”

