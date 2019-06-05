Mickie James Confirms ACL Injury, Needs Surgery

Reports began popping up over the weekend that six-time WWE Women’s Champion had suffered an injury during a match with Carmella during a WWE live event in Waco, Texas. On Wednesday James took to her Instagram story and confirmed that not only was she injured, but that she’d need surgery on her ACL.

James posted a live video as she prepared to appear on the red carpet for Wednesday night’s CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the midst of the rumors and the reports of what happened in Waco, Texas on Saturday, I’d been waiting to address this because I really wanted to get through this week because it’s so important for me, but I feel like that’s kind of impossible because I’m kind slammed with questions…,” James said. “I just want to insure you all that I’m okay, I am fine. It is my ACL, which stinks. I had that confirmed, I had an MRI here in Nashville done, and I don’t how long I’m going to be out, I don’t know when I’m going have to get surgeyr, but it’s going to be a while. And that’s really unfortunate but I’m trying to find a silver lining.”

She then thanked all of her fans for their love and support.

After being away from WWE for six years, James returned to the company in 2016 when she challenged Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. Later that year she signed a multi-year deal with the company and joined the SmackDown roster. Since her return she has spent most of her time either aligning with or feuding with Alexa Bliss.

James’ last on-screen appearance came at WrestleMania 35 when she competed in the Women’s Battle Royal during the kickoff show. Prior to that she was last seen on Raw in late January when she teamed with Bliss to try and qualify for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Elimination Chamber match.

Bliss, who has reportedly been dealing with injuries of her own lately, returned to in-ring action on Tuesday night and beat Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat to face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.