Mickie James to Undergo ACL Surgery, Set to Return in 2020

Six-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James is set to undergo ACL surgery on Tuesday. The women’s division veteran suffered her injury back in early June during a match with Carmella at a live event in Waco, Texas, and confirmed that she’d need surgery in an Instagram video days later.

“In the midst of the rumors and the reports of what happened in Waco, Texas on Saturday, I’d been waiting to address this because I really wanted to get through this week because it’s so important for me, but I feel like that’s kind of impossible because I’m kind slammed with questions…,” James said while preparing for an appearance at the CMT Music Awards. “I just want to insure you all that I’m okay, I am fine. It is my ACL, which stinks. I had that confirmed, I had an MRI here in Nashville done, and I don’t how long I’m going to be out, I don’t know when I’m going have to get surgery, but it’s going to be a while. And that’s really unfortunate but I’m trying to find a silver lining.”

James took to Twitter early Tuesday morning with a message for her fans.

Thank you all for your love, prayers, and well wishes. I am grateful! I’ll be just fine… if I come back… I’m coming back bionic! 😘 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 16, 2019

James’ last appearance on WWE television took place at WrestleMania 35 during the pre-show Women’s Battle Royal. After two stints in TNA/Impact Wrestling, James made her return to the company back in 2016, first in a match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto against Mickie James and then as a member of the SmackDown roster.

Elsewhere in WWE’s Women’s Division, Natalya beat Alexa Bliss, Carmella and Naomi in a four-way elimination match on Monday Night Raw this week to earn a shot at Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.