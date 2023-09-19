MJF Pokes Fun at His Rosie O'Donnell Show Appearance While Promoting AEW Grand Slam 2023

MJF never fails to take a shot at Rosie O'Donnell. The reigning AEW World Champion famously performed on The Rosie O'Donnell Show at five years old in 2001 and initially tried to deny it was him when the clip resurfaced in 2019. He has since made it a running joke and even talked about it while on CBS New York this week. Friedman will defend his AEW World Championship in the main event of AEW Grand Slam this Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Brooklyn.

"So here's the deal, pretty traumatic day for me," MJF said after the clip of him singing was played. "Rosie O'Donnell — horrible person — I gave her a very fair flat fee. To this day, she owes me money. To this day, after I sang so well on her show. Still waiting for my check. It is what it is."

"I called my shot on her show, I said I wanted to be a professional wrestler," he continued. "I think it's really just proof that if you're goal-oriented, it doesn't matter if you're a five-foot-nothing Jewish kid from Long Island, it doesn't matter what your background is, if you want a dream you can obtain it. You've just got to sprint."

Will Max retain his title against Joe tomorrow night? Who will be next up to challenge him at WrestleDream at the end of the month? Will he make it to the end of the year as world champion and force his "Bidding War of 2024?" Tell us your predictions in the comments!

(Photo: The Rosie O'Donnell Show)

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order

Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

