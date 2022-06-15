Watch: Sherri Shepherd Blasts MJF on The Wendy Williams Show

Sherri Shepherd was hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday and shared the story of an unfortunate encounter with AEW's MJF. She started off by reminding the crowd about Friedman's appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show as a kid, mentioned that he was now the wrestler known as MJF and assumed the J must stand for jerk. She explained that she saw Friedman in an airport lounge while waiting for a flight, and because her young son was a wrestling fan she decided to go up and ask for his autograph. Given that Friedman is notorious for not breaking character, you can probably guess how that went.

When Shepherd asked Friedman if he was the famous wrestler, "he snapped back, he said, 'NO!'" He snapped at her again, put his headphones on and turned away.

"And I wanted to say to him, 'I don't like your tone.' And I was like, 'He got one more time to snap at me before I lay the SmackDown on him.' I was not playing," Shepherd continued. She explained that her son wasn't surprised, expecting Max to be a jerk since he's a bad guy.

Guest host @sherrieshepherd ran into @AEW wrestler @The_MJF – but when he was less than gracious to her and her son – he almost caught the #MadMamaSmackdown! #HotTopics @sherrishowtv pic.twitter.com/u3Mb9miTNx — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 15, 2022

"I told my son, I said, 'He don't know what a real bad guy is unless he pisses off a black mama trying to get a photo for her son," she added, prompting applause from the audience. She made sure it was Max by stealthfully taking a picture of him getting on the plane, then reached out to her friend Mark Henry. "The World's Strongest Man" assured Shepherd he would handle things.

Friedman was on the losing end of a match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing shortly after he skipped out on a Meet & Greet and got his hands on a plane ticket to leave Las Vegas a night before the pay-per-view. That following Dynamite had him unloading a scathing promo on Tony Khan, demanding that he be fired from the company. While the backstage drama has since become an onscreen storyline, AEW has gone out of its way to make it look real by scrubbing Max from the official roster and AEW Shop and order WarnerMedia to erase all advertising that features Friedman. He has not been mentioned on AEW programming since and Khan has consistently declined to comment on his situation. AEW returns to TV tonight with the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager event in St. Louis.