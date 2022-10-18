Will the Rescheduled MLB Playoffs Game Affect WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite This Tuesday?

The MLB was forced to push Monday night's ALDS matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians to Tuesday due to heavy rain. The game has been rescheduled for 4:07 ET on Tuesday afternoon, which could potentially be an issue for AEW. Because Game 1 of the American League Championship Series is taking place on Wednesday night on TBS, AEW Dynamite was bumped from its usual night to Tuesday night, meaning it will run head-to-head with NXT from 8-10 p.m. ET.

In theory, the rescheduled Game 5 of the ALDS (which also airs on TBS) shouldn't be an issue for Dynamite as there are roughly four hours between the first pitch and the opening bell. But three games have gone into extra innings already during this postseason and Game 2 of Yankees/Guardians clocked in at four hours, and 10 minutes while going 10 innings. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation as they become available.

Due to inclement weather, tonight's ALDS Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees has been postponed. The game is rescheduled for 4:07 pm ET on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/x6dseeBZfH — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2022

AEW Dynamite's Card for Oct. 18

With Dynamite taking place on a different night, the young promotion has looked to stack the card with four championship matches. Those include:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle

AEW World Trios Championships: Death Triangle vs. The Best Friends

AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

Promos from Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta and MJF

WWE NXT Card for Oct. 18

On top of this week's NXT being the go-home show for Halloween Havoc, WWE has also stacked the show with main roster stars in what is believed to be an attempt to draw in more viewers. Check out the card below:

The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes and The Good Brothers

Channing "Stacks Lorenzo vs. TBA

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

Shawn Michaels recently spoke with ComicBook and discussed what fans should expect from this new era of NXT — "I certainly don't want to undersell anything, but I don't know that it's a new era where there's a big change," Michaels said. "Certainly, there was the Black and Gold, there was 2.0 and now we have, I think what I guess is a hybrid. I mean, we don't want this NXT to really have to be defined as anything other than your NXT, to be perfectly honest. I don't want this to be Hunter's or Vince's or even mine for that matter. This is the NXT that belongs to the men and women of NXT that come through our system and to those passionate and loyal fans that watch us some support us, to be perfectly honest."