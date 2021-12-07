MLW Reveals Premiere Date and Details for New MLW Azteca Series

Major League Wrestling continues to expand, and the next project will be a mini-series focused on the world of Lucha Libre. Today MLW announced a new stand-alone mini-series MLW Azteca, which will feature the grandest Luchadores in Mexico battling it out with MLW’s best and brightest. Cesar Duran will preside over the action in a variety of locales, including arenas in Mexico to underground fight clubs. Fans can tune into the first episode of MLW Azteca on January 6th at 8 PM EST, and you can find even more details below.

“MLW AZTECA is the next chapter in our ongoing anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Fans can watch MLW Azteca through two methods, which you can find below.

•Cable/Dish: nationwide on beIN SPORTS premiering Saturday, January 8th at 10 pm ET

•Streaming: MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE.tv premiering Thursday, January 6th at 8 pm

MLW will bring its current series MLW Fusion: Alpha to a close on Wednesday, December 15th, the finale of a 13-part mini-series, and then MLW will kick off MLW Azteca on the 6th of January.

We’re not sure if Azteca will bring us any new MLW signees, but with the free-agent pool as big as ever, the possibility and opportunity is always there to bring someone in. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bauer talked about their approach to free agents and working with other companies.

“Well, I always will have 5- 10% of my roster that I will always carve out just for free agents,” Bauer said. “You try them, and you know that maybe there’s not longevity there either because of financial reasons, opportunities for them on the horizon or creative reasons. For me, I’m just like, this thing has about a two to three match kind of relationship in how we build this, and sometimes you go back and you’ll sign those guys, or you’re kind of counting down for that third match to happen, like, okay, thank god, we’re done with that.”

“And it allows you to freshen up the card. You don’t know, sometimes guys you get are great. Sometimes guys come in and want to prove that they’re not an a**hole, and they do a great job,” Bauer said. “And other times, wow, that guy’s an a**hole. So you just don’t know what you’re gonna get until you get it, and so having that flexibility for us gives us new fresh matchups. It allows us to shake up the card and usually, they’re coming off of big TV time. So it allows us to have just something different, a different dynamic to the show.

MLW Azteca hits on January 6th.

