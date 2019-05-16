Money in the Bank 2019 Burning Questions, Predictions

While the television product hasn’t been great lately, WWE might have another solid pay-per-view on their hands with Money in the Bank this Sunday in Hartford, Connecticut.

On paper the show has two excellent world championship matches, two ladder matches where just about everyone involved is a viable winner and Becky Lynch’s first event defending both of the women’s championships.

But what’s on paper and what happens in the ring can be very different things. Which is why we’ve assembled ComicBook.com’s wrestling writing staff together to break down the 10 biggest questions heading into Sunday night.

Check out their answers below!

How Many Titles Does Becky Still Have By The End of the Show?

Ryan Droste: This is really tough. The fact that Becky has to wrestle twice gives them an out for her to lose one of them and still look strong. That being said, I’m going to say that she retains both of them and continues the “Becky 2 Belts” look for a little bit longer.

Matt Aguilar: The Becky 2 Belts train is not stopping just yet, and I think it comes down to momentum and competition. The gimmick is still over in a big way so they might want to keep it going for a bit longer, perhaps until the next pay-per-view. Also, giving the belt to Charlotte again doesn’t progress any sort of interesting story, and it’s too soon for Evans to nab it, though that will happen eventually in my estimation.

Connor Casey: I expect to drop at least one title. Not because she necessarily loses to Charlotte or Lacey, but because she’s going to be worn out as hell after both matches, allowing whoever won the Money in the Bank earlier in the night to run down and cash-in. The Becky 2 Belts thing is fun, but having her hold both titles on both roster kind of forces a large chunk of both divisions to sit around a twiddle their thumbs.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match — Who’s Your Pick?

Ryan Droste: This is a really tough call this year. I could see several of these guys winning it and my opinion has changed practically by the day. Right now, I’m leaning towards Sami Zayn or Drew McIntyre. The briefcase gimmick has always lent itself more toward a heel and we know they’ve been high on McIntyre for a long time. He’s cooled off a bit in recent months so this is a chance to kickstart him again. Then again, Zayn has better super hot in recent weeks and by far one of the most entertaining heels on the roster. Right now, I’m going with Sami.

Matt Aguilar: Getting the briefcase would be a huge boost to Sami Zayn’s well-received return and would give him the perfect way to be a part of WWE television for the foreseeable future depending on when he cashes in. Could very much see a Carmella like run that helps to set him up for a future babyface run. Also think Andrade would be a huge beneficiary of winning the match, as WWE has had him on the bubble for a while, and this could be the perfect thing Andrade and Vega need to clear the next hurdle. If it’s down to those two, I’ll go with Andrade.

Connor Casey: I’ve got to go with Sami Zayn. He’s the only one who seems to have any momentum going into the match, and having him wave a future world title shot in front of the crowd would give him more to rant about each week. Plus it’d be a funny twist at the expense of McIntyre and Corbin to have the guy they made sure got into the match wind up winning.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match — Who’s Your Pick?

Ryan Droste: Another one that is wide open, which should make it entertaining. Last year, I predicted Alexa Bliss to win and looked like the smartest guy in the room at the end of that show. This year, I have no idea to be honest. I think both Mandy Rose and Ember Moon would be solid choices as they both have a ton of potential and the briefcase could put them over the top. Then again, last year’s winner is wrestling more and more and could use something to springboard her back into the main event scene. For that reason, I’ll go with Alexa Bliss. EDIT: Alexa Bliss has now been removed from the match, so I’m going with Mandy Rose.

Matt Aguilar: As much as I want to say they give it to Alexa Bliss, that seems too obvious, and she doesn’t need the extra boost from it. Would also say Dana Brooke but WWE can’t seem to get behind her for very long, so going with Ember Moon or Mandy Rose. Rose could grow as a heel exponentially with the briefcase, and use it to force her way into the title picture with Lynch. Ember would also benefit from the push that comes with the case, giving her a featured platform to remind everyone of just how talented she is. Between those, I’ll go with Rose, but rooting for Ember.

Connor Casey: I know we just saw Bliss win the briefcase and cash it in the same night last year, but I’ve got a nagging feeling she’ll do the same thing this year. She’s certainly not my first choice (I’d give it to Ember so it forces WWE to start putting her in title matches), but WWE loves to have Bliss either hold or be near a championship at all times.

Do we see a cash-in on Sunday night?

Ryan Droste: Bliss had a great moment last year in doing so. The only way I could see it happening this year is if Sami wins the men’s match and uses it to cash in over Kofi following his match with Owens. The connection there with the Sami/KO friendship would make a lot of sense, as even with an Owens loss you see the duo carry off the WWE Championship. I’m not saying Kofi should lose right now, but I could see that happening. In the end, though, I’ll go with no cash in the night of the show.

Matt Aguilar: Nah, I think many of the people who are primed to win the briefcase would benefit from longer runs with it, and cashing in would negate those long term benefits. The only way it does happen is if a heel wins it, like Rose or Zayn, but even then I think WWE will wait.

Connor Casey: The fact that they haven’t mentioned the possibility of someone cashing in on Lynch at all makes me think they’re hiding that option up until they pull the trigger on Sunday. I say it happens, and I can’t wait to see the look on Matt’s face when it does.

Does Elias have any chance of beating Roman?

Ryan Droste: No, I really don’t think so. He’s a super entertaining act, but we’re talking about Roman Reigns here, a man still trying to get his feet under him since returning and the new big time star of SmackDown. The only way Elias should win is if this is a long term feud, and I don’t believe that it is going to be.

Matt Aguilar: Yeah, not a chance. Elias seems to be impervious to losses at this point, as he continually loses yet doesn’t get any less over with the crowd. If he were going up against anyone else I’d give him a chance, but I don’t see WWE putting a loss on Roman here.

Connor Casey: Nope. I’m trying to like Roman this time around after everything that went down with his cancer, but this is the show’s bathroom break.

Is there any way the Shane vs. Miz Cage Match Can End That Will Make You Happy?

Ryan Droste: With The Miz winning so we can be done with this storyline.

Matt Aguilar: It’s Shane, so we’ll get some theatrical jump or dive at some point in the match, but otherwise I just want Miz to win relatively clean. Show he’s the superior wrestler so he can get on to another far more entertaining feud.

Connor Casey: If Miz wins in such dominant fashion that it ends the feud, then yes. But WWE’s modern iteration of cage matches always annoy me (it’s a match where the announcer’s trumpet that there’s no outside interference even though someone interferes almost every time) and I can’t shake the feeling that WWE wants a feud to last from one Saudi Arabia show to the next. We’ll get Miz vs. McMahon for the “Best in the World” trophy at Super Show-Down, and everyone will collectively roll their eyes.

One World Championship Changes Hands on Sunday. Which one and how?

Ryan Droste: The most likely would be the WWE Championship, with Kofi losing it to a cash-in. The Sami Zayn scenario I mentioned earlier would make sense. There’s no chance that Rollins should lose at this point after finally being the man to take it from Brock Lesnar.

Matt Aguilar: The easy answer is Lynch, but I don’t think they will take a belt from her just yet, so I’m going to say AJ Styles takes the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins. Since this is a long term feud, Rollins can get it back eventually, but he’s already earned his rep as the Beast Slayer, so taking it off him for a minute in a feud isn’t going to hurt him.

Connor Casey: Of the two, Kofi is more likely to lose. Owens is unquestionably one of the most entertaining heels in the company and could get a lot of mileage out of cutting Kingston’s title reign short. But I’m really hoping both retain.

Who will Dominick Side With in the United States Championship Match

Ryan Droste: The only reasons to have him involved here would be if he is going to swerve his father or end up facing Samoa Joe. Joe needs to retain the title here, so I’m going to say Dominick costs his father in some fashion.

Matt Aguilar: WWE isn’t exactly subtle in their heel turns, and there hasn’t been much development there if they were indeed going to turn him here. I think he’ll be on Rey’s side in this match until the very end, but the reasoning would have to be developed during the show, as they really haven’t pushed that narrative much on TV.

Connor Casey: Here’s my idea — have Dominick distract Joe and help Rey win. Then for the next few weeks have Dominick running all over the arena trying to run from a pursuing Joe. Eventually we get Joe vs. Dominick, and Rey helps his son win his first match. Yeah it’s goofy, but at least it’d be fun.

What’s your pick for Match of the Night?

Ryan Droste: Rollins vs. Styles, no question.

Matt Aguilar: Last time I picked Styles on this I got burned, and while Lynch vs Charlotte will be great, we’ve seen it several times before. That’s why I’m going with Kofi vs Kevin Owens. Owens will pull out all the stops for this match, and we saw what Kofi did at WrestleMania, so that should be a fantastic match-up.

Connor Casey: If Rollins vs. Styles isn’t the best match of this show, something has gone horribly wrong.

How many of these matches will be redone in two weeks at Super ShowDown?

Ryan Droste: Probably at least one of the men’s and one of the women’s title matches. I can’t see them transitioning to a new feud that quickly (with virtually no build) and so it will make sense on their end to do a rematch.

Matt Aguilar: Would bet on Miz vs Shane at least one more time there, and Samoa Joe vs Rey will also probably get a sequel there. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Rollins Styles on that card either.

Connor Casey: We’ll get Miz vs. Shane again, Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The Usos will be for the tag titles and I wouldn’t be shocked if Owens gets another crack at Kofi after losing on Sunday.