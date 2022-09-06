Multiple AEW Stars "Don't Understand" How CM Punk Is Still With The Company

The CM Punk saga continues. After reclaiming the AEW World Title at AEW All Out, Punk kicked off the post-show press conference with fireworks. Punk blasted his former friend Colt Cabana before criticizing AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, claiming they "couldn't manage a Target." The verbal lambasting went on for minutes and was resurrected unprovoked numerous times throughout the presser. After Punk's portion of the conference concluded, he returned to his locker room where he was reportedly confronted by Omega and the Bucks. This confrontation reportedly turned physical and left multiple men injured.

Fightful Select reports that Ace Steel, Punk's trainer who was also involved in this "six-minute" melee, did in fact bite Omega, while also confirming that Punk threw punches and a chair hit Nick Jackson in the eye. There are also rumors of Punk sustaining an injury during the fight, but those remain unconfirmed. That said, Fightful reports that there are conflicting views on who is responsible for starting the fight.

One person said that Omega and the Bucks "aggressively approached" the locker room, and assumed that from Punk's perspective, this could have been viewed as a 3-on-1 attack. Others believe Punk should have expected to be confronted following his explicit comments at the presser. AEW personnel Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were said to be the ones who attempted to break up the fight.

Regardless of who's at fault, AEW talent that spoke with Fightful "almost unanimously" disagree with the way Punk handled things. This includes talent that "typically would back Punk up." Multiple veteran AEW stars "don't understand" how Punk is still with the company after this situation.

It was also confirmed that the Hoffman Estates Police Department, the police force within the area of the NOW Arena, were not contacted regarding this backstage incident.

Looking towards Wednesday, "several wrestlers" are unsure of their creative plans for AEW Dynamite, which is unusual for a post-PPV episode of television. That said, the circumstances surrounding this week for AEW are unlike anything the young promotion has had to deal with before.

Since this backstage incident, the Bucks have aired their weekly episode of Being The Elite on YouTube. This episode is a vlog of all things AEW in Chicago, from last week's Dynamite to Sunday's All Out. All footage showcased looks to take place before the brawl ensued.

