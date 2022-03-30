New WWE 2K22 Patches Update Creator a Superstar, nWo Superstars, and More

WWE 2K22 is continuing to deliver updates to refine the gameplay and get rid of any unearthed bugs, and the latest fixes a very specific issue involving the nWo. It appears that an update was needed to support added nWo 4-Life superstars, and that has been implemented in Patch Update 1.08, along with several other fixes and improvements. The post seems to be live now on all platforms, but that isn’t the only patch that was released for the game in recent weeks, and you can find both patch descriptions in the rundown below.

In addition to Patch 1.08, Patch update 1.07 came out just a few days ago, and that addressed a number of stability issues regarding the Create a Superstar mode and online play utilizing Created Superstars. The main issue addressed was instability caused by applying 35 or more custom image renders to original superstars, and that’s been fixed.

Speaking of created superstars, the other big issue updated in that patch had to do with online instability when one or more users had empathy custom portraits, though there was also an issue at times when players accepted online game invites while 2K22W was in a suspended state, though that seems to have been fixed as well. Here’s the full rundown on both patches.

Patch 1.08: “#WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.08 KEY ISSUE HOTFIX

⭐ Provides roster support for added nWo 4-Life Superstars

⭐ Various fixes and improvements

Patch 1.07:

Addresses reported concerns of instability resulting from players applying 35 or more custom image renders to original superstars in Create a Superstar.

Improves a reported concern that online instability may occur when one or more users has empty custom portraits.

Addresses a reported concern of an issue that may occur when a player accepts an online game invite while WWE 2K22 is in a suspended state.

WWE 2K22 has been well-received upon its long-awaited launch, and new updates and fixes can only make the game better. As for future content, 2K has revealed several DLC packs coming to the game, which will introduce more Superstars to the roster.

