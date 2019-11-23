New WWE Intercontinental Title Belt Revealed During SmackDown, Fans React

WWE made a controversial decision on Friday night, replacing the classic WWE Intercontinental Championship belt with a new design.

Sami Zayn and champion Shinsuke Nakamura came out to the ring. Zayn professed that he had a gift for Nakamura and was going to show everyone the only way to get the title belt off of him.

Zayn then pulled out a bag and a brand new championship belt.

Fans on Twitter immediately lit up at the decision. The classic WWE Intercontinental Championship belt was brought back a few years ago and is easily one of the most loved titles the company has ever had. The decision to replace it was always going to be a controversial one.

Sami Zayn just introduced a new Inteconential Championship. Given the lineage of the title, this seemed to be quite unnecessary. A classic case of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” #SmackDown — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) November 23, 2019

WHAT IS THAT THING?!?!? ABSOLUTELY NOT! #SmackDown — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) November 23, 2019

I’m a fan of that new IC belt. -R — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) November 23, 2019

No. Nope. Hate the new IC title. HATE it. — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) November 23, 2019

I absolutely hate it. https://t.co/OZ3XhYHLS3 — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 23, 2019

