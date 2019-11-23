New WWE Intercontinental Title Belt Revealed During SmackDown, Fans React

WWE made a controversial decision on Friday night, replacing the classic WWE Intercontinental Championship belt with a new design.
Sami Zayn and champion Shinsuke Nakamura came out to the ring. Zayn professed that he had a gift for Nakamura and was going to show everyone the only way to get the title belt off of him.
Zayn then pulled out a bag and a brand new championship belt.
From one STUD to another…
Take a look at the NEW #ICTitle! 😍😍 #SmackDown @ShinsukeN @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/fLQm3z9Xp5— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
Get a closer look at the NEW #ICTitle revealed by @SamiZayn on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/Cuv70JLnyG— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
Fans on Twitter immediately lit up at the decision. The classic WWE Intercontinental Championship belt was brought back a few years ago and is easily one of the most loved titles the company has ever had. The decision to replace it was always going to be a controversial one.
Sami Zayn just introduced a new Inteconential Championship.
Given the lineage of the title, this seemed to be quite unnecessary.
A classic case of “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” #SmackDown— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) November 23, 2019
WHAT IS THAT THING?!?!? ABSOLUTELY NOT! #SmackDown— Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) November 23, 2019
I’m a fan of that new IC belt. -R— Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) November 23, 2019
No. Nope. Hate the new IC title. HATE it.— Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) November 23, 2019
I absolutely hate it. https://t.co/OZ3XhYHLS3— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 23, 2019
