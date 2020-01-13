Watch: Kansas City Chiefs’ Eric Fisher Channels Steve Austin During NFL Playoff Game

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off one of the biggest postseason comebacks in NFL history on Sunday en route to a 51-31 victory over the Houston Texans. Thanks to a few costly turnovers and miscues, the Chiefs trailed 24-0 early in the second quarter but rallied back in seven consecutive touchdown drives orchestrated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reigning NFL MVP put up his fifth touchdown early in the fourth quarter with an eight-yard pass to Blake Bell, who celebrated by jumping into the crowd. He was quickly joined by a few teammates, one of whom (lineman Eric Fisher) grabbed two beers from a fan and smashed them together for a “Stone Cold” Steve Austin beer bath.

Austin noticed the moment and reuploaded it with his theme music.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After celebrating the victory, Fisher and Budweiser’s social media team joined forces to find the fans who owned the beers.

By Sunday night the pair had found the fans.

We found him. 🎯 Got a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming your way. — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 13, 2020

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.