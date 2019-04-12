Nia Jax Set For Double Knee Surgery, Will Miss Extended Amount of Time

The injury bug has bit another member of the WWE roster as Nia Jax is set for surgery soon.

Jax confirmed on Friday that she will be absent soon for an extended period due to an injury. The news came via a post on her Twitter page.

I’ll be gone for a while. Here’s something to remember me by 💋💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/N1XEMn9qYz — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 12, 2019

It was later reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet that Jax has ACL tears in both knees and will be undergoing surgery to repair the injuries. Jax then confirmed that she’ll be having the double surgery and even said that she has been working through the injuries for close to a year.

Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while,” Jax confirmed. “Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me! Thank you!”

We don’t have any confirmation from WWE as of how long Jax will be out of action. She was recently receiving a push as part of a heel team with Tamina Snuka, with the two of them participating in a tag team match at WrestleMania this past Sunday for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The recovery time for an ACL repair difers greatly from person to person and sport to sports so any guess as to how long Jax will be out right would be pure speculation. Typically, athletes return from this type of surgery after anywhere from six months to one year of rehabilitation.