Watch: Nia Jax Posts Workout Video Weeks After Double Knee Surgery

Shortly after failing to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, Nia Jax had to go under the knife and get surgery to repair two torn ACLs. But based on her latest Instagram photo, the former Raw Women’s Champion isn’t wasting any time trying to get back into the ring.

“If you thought double knee surgery was going to stop me, then you have no clue who the F**k I am! 2 weeks post surgery,” Jax wrote in the caption of an Instagram video showing her back at the gym.

No word yet on how long Jax will be out of action.

“Some of you may or may not know, but I will be out of action for a little while,” Jax wrote when announcing that she needed surgery. “Unfortunately, I have been pushing through some pain over the last year due to injuries in my knees and I will be undergoing surgery to repair both of my ACLs. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me.”

Jax faced a bit of backlash in late 2018 from fans when she accidentally broke Becky Lynch’s face on an episode of Raw with a stray punch. She stated in an interview with Sporting News in March that she embraced the heat, given that it helped her as a heel.

“From that experience, there’s always an opportunity whether it’s good or bad,” Jax said. “If somebody gets hit, that happens in a contact sport. It happens, so you just have to be able to look at the positives and take it and run with it. I just realized that everything is an opportunity no matter what happens. People might freak out like they did on me and that’s OK because now I’m one of the top heels in this company and I’m OK with that. That’s my job, so I take everything as an opportunity.”

