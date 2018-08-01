Nia Jax Reportedly Dealing With Injury

It appears that former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be injured.

On top of missing this week’s episode of Raw, Jax also missed the final weekend shows of July according to PWInsider. Even more, revealed in an Instagram story that she was “reading and rehabbing.”

At the moment, there are no other details available. However, we can take it as a good sign that WWE has yet to make an announcement. This could be Jax taking some time off to heal up a nagging injury.

However, with SummerSlam just two weeks away, her absence could indicate that she won’t be participating in the Brooklyn super-show. While no WWE Superstar would prefer to miss such a big event, for Jax, it wouldn’t be too damaging. In fact, missing the show may be better than competing in a meaningless pre-show match—which is about her only option at this time.

Raw will be represented by Ronda Rousey trying to nab her first WWE Championship in her match with Alexa Bliss. Given her previous pay-per-view performances, Rousey’s match could end up being SummerSlam’s biggest talking point.

On top of the Raw Women’s Championship, it looks like WWE is cultivating a Sasha Banks vs. Baley match in the Barclays’ Center. right now they’re acting friendly, even dressing alike, but rumors have them becoming enemies just in time for SummerSlam.

Whatever Jax is dealing with, it appears to be minor. Even if it does force her to miss SummerSlam, she ought to be back in time for Evolution. Given the first ever all women’s pay-per-view won’t pop off until October 28, Jax’s injuries, even if more serious than believed, should be completely healed.

