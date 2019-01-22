Nikki Bella Sends UFC’s Henry Cejudo Flirty Vibes

It’s been a good week for UFC Champion Henry Cejudo.

After being CJ Dillashaw at UFC’s first ESPN+ event over the weekend, Cejudo serendipitously sat next to the Bella Twins on a flight. He discussed that interaction on Aerial Helwani’s ESPN show revealing he’s long had a crush on Nikki Bella. And now the former WWE Champion has responded.

Bella posted a video where she congratulated Cejudo on his win but more importantly opened herself up for a future date with the UFC Champion.

Oh my word.@HenryCejudo: I hope you’re sitting down. Nikki Bella of The @BellaTwins saw your interview on my show yesterday and sent you this! First you save the flyweights and now this?! What a time to be Henry Cejudo. The #HelwaniShow, where dreams come true. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2KHTTP8cXX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2019

“What’s up Henry, so I just saw your interview on Ariel’s podcast and wow, thank you very much. I wanna say, first of all, congrats on your really big win. I would like to think that you know possibly I was a good luck charm meeting you on the flight.

I’m hoping maybe one day in Arizona you can train me before I get back into that ring because I think you have a few moves that you could show me to really take it to the women and hey — I know you’re cutting weight and all but maybe we could grab a drink or I should really send you a bottle of Belle Ridici wine for your victory, so I’ll do that,” she said.

While it seems like Bella is listening to all suitors, she recently told PEOPLE that she gives updates to ex-fiance John Cena after each date she has.

“Oh yeah, I let him (Cena) know everything,” Nikki admitted. “He’s known every date I’ve been on. I have so much respect for him and this breakup, it didn’t end bad. We didn’t do bad things to each other. He’s still close with my family. Anything I knew that was coming out, anything that I’ve done, I let him know because I don’t want him to be hurt by it, or shocked by it. And I know that’s things I don’t have to do but that’s just who I am. The one thing is, John’s never been a jealous man. Like that’s one bone he doesn’t have, which I’m like, you’re so rare,” he said.

Earlier this month, news came out that Bella was dating her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. However, that may not be the case or the DWTS couple may not be so exclusive. Regardless, Bella’s love life will remain highly scrutinized, especially if she keeps booking dates via social media.