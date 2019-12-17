Nikki Bella Reveals Her Biggest Regret From Showing Her Breakup With John Cena on Total Bellas

The breakup drama between John Cena and Nikki Bella played on television for the world to see during the third season of the Total Bellas reality series back in 2018. Since then Bella has moved on to date Dancing With The Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev, while Cena is currently dating Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. However the two WWE Superstars are still often asked about their relationship and its rocky ending, including in a new interview with Health Magazine involving Bella and her twin sister Brie. At one point the former Divas Champion was asked if she had any regrets about showing their breakup on television, and her response was surprisingly sympathetic towards the 16-time world champion.

” The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” Bella said. “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don’t realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful — he was fully there to support me. I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad — I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brie then said she thought Nikki was making a mistake when she initially announced that the two were calling off their engagement so close to their planned wedding.

“I did [think it was a mistake] for a long time because they were just such a lovely couple, and I thought they were such a perfect match,” Brie said. “Because I’m married, I felt like there are ups and downs in relationships, and you work on things — you don’t just give up. But then, after the breakup, I started seeing that they both wanted different things. So then I approved of the breakup.”

Cena and Shariatzedeh made their red carpet debut back in October for the premiere of Cena’s latest movie, Playing With Fire.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena said at the time. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”