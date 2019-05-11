Nikki Cross Teases That A Character Change Is On The Horizon

With the former group Sanity now split up on WWE television, it looks like the stable’s sole female member could be in for a character change as she transitions into a new role.

Nikki Cross’s role with WWE has been unclear in recent weeks following the brand split. She hasn’t been around to clarify her standing following the break-up of Sanity. However, she did work a match on Main Event this week and teased a change to her character.

She also confirmed that she will be part of the Monday Night RAW roster moving forward.

In the segment above, Cross says:

“Tonight… tonight was my chance. The newest Raw Superstar, Nikki Cross… it was my chance to make an impact on Main Event tonight. It was my chance, and I lost. I lost. Is there something I need to change here? Do I need to change? What needs to change? Do I just fight from the ground up, scratching and clawing? What needs to change? I’m always talking in the dark — maybe it’s time to step out of the dark and take a long, good hard look in the mirror.”

We’ll have to wait to see what she means by this statement, but it is abundantly clear that the RAW women’s division could use some more depth. Therefore, this should be a big opportunity for Cross to prove herself as someone capable of being an integral part of the women’s division.

