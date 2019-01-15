Watch: Nikki Cross Makes WWE Raw Debut

Nikki Cross made her Monday Night Raw debut this week in Memphis, teaming with Bayley and Natalya to take on the Riott Squad.

The female member of the Sanity faction was the surprise tag partner for the babyface pair after Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan challenged the two to a six-woman tag match during the show. Instead of a usual member of the Raw roster, Cross came out and quickly started wailing on all three of her opponents.

Her addition turned out to be the right decision, as Cross helped set up Bayley to pin Morgan and win the match.

Cross made a brief appearance on SmackDown Live several weeks back for an impromptu match with Becky Lynch, but was not brought up to either main roster afterwards. She was then apart of the announcement in late December that six NXT Superstars would be making the jump from the developmental brand. But as Michael Cole and Corey Graves pointed out on commentary, Cross hasn’t officially been placed on either roster as of yet.

EC3 (Ethan Carter III from Impact Wrestling) also made his Raw debut on Monday night as he was spotted backstage during an interview segment outside Vince McMahon’s office. Lacey Evans, another announced NXT call-up, was spotted backstage as Finn Balor was filmed walking down a hallway.

While she never managed to get her hands on the NXT Women’s Championship, Cross had a number of excellent matches with the likes of Asuka, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair during her time in NXT. But her most prolific program came when she got herself involved in the feud between Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black.

After losing the NXT Championship to Tomasso Ciampa on an episode of NXT, Black had to be written off television to recover from a legitimate injury. The creative team did so by having Black be mysteriously jumped outside of Full Sail Live (the location of NXT tapings) and having a dozen or so wrestlers be suspects in who attacked him. Cross then came out saying over and over that she knew who did it, and began antagonizing wrestlers like Ciampa and Velveteen Dream over what she knew. When Black returned he demanded Cross tell him, which she happily obliged. The culprit turned out to be Gargano, leading to their match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.