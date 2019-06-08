NJPW Dominion: Final Match Card, How to Watch, Start Time

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents Dominion this weekend, live from Osaka, Japan. The event is typically NJPW’s second biggest show of the year and they are bringing the heat this year.

Coming off of a much-talked about Best of the Super Juniors final show just days ago, where Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi had a match of the year contending bout and Jon Moxley won the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Title from Juice Robinson, the company will try to keep the momentum going this weekend.

The card for NJPW Dominion is below:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Chris Jericho IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Will Ospreay NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Taichi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Taichi (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii IWGP Tag Team Championship Match

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA IWGP U.S. Champion Jon Moxley vs. Shota Umino

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jay White, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori

Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

Satoshi Kojima vs. Shingo Takagi

With Dominion featuring two high profile stars from AEW (Jericho and Moxley), U.S. fans will certainly have a heightened interest in this event. With Moxley winning the IWGP U.S. Championship this week, is it possible that another AEW star (Jericho) walks out of NJPW Dominion with the company’s top prize?

How To Watch: Dominion will air on NJPW World, which is NJPW’s online streaming service. The event will air both live and on demand after its conclusion. The service costs 999 Japanese Yen per month, which translates to about $9.23 American. Users can watch via laptop or iPad, which can also be cast to a television using HDMI, Apple TV, or Chromecast. If you have an Amazon Firestick, you’re in luck as NJPW World has an official app on that device.

FITE TV is also offering the show for a singular price of $29.99. FITE has an applicaiton on virtually every streaming device.

When To Watch: If you want to watch the show live, be prepared to stay up late. It will begin at 4:00 a.m. Eastern time. For those of us that don’t have that kind of physical ability, enjoy on demand anytime following the event’s conclusion.

Which match are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments section below or drop me a line on Twitter @HistoricalRyan.