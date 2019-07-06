NJPW G1 Climax 29 Dallas: How To Watch, Full Match Card

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents G1 Climax 29, Night One (Dallas) on Saturday evening, the return to the United States for Japan’s biggest wrestling promotion.

This will be the first time in NJPW history that any portion of their yearly G1 Climax tournament takes place in the U.S. The show will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and feature A-Block bouts, as well as some special non-tournament matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When To Watch: NJPW G1 Climax 29, Night One (Dallas) officially begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: You can watch the show live on AXS TV in the United States. A livestream will be available for non U.S. viewers through the NJPW World streaming service. The show will be available on demand after it concludes for U.S. viewers on NJPW World. The service costs 999 YEN, which is about $9.20 American, monthly.

The full card for G1 Climax 29, Night One is as follows:

A-Block G1 Climax 29 Tournament Matches

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA vs. Kota Ibushi

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Featured Matches

Juice Robinson, Jushin Thunder Liger and Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

Chase Owens and Jay White vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Yoto

Ren Narita vs. Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii

SHO and YOH vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

The show features a stacked card that serious wrestling fans are sure to enjoy. In particular, the bouts featuring KENTA (formerly Hideo Itami of WWE) taking on Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (who have main evented WrestleKingdom together several times) should be excellent. Plus, Will Ospreay is arguably having the best matches in the world right now and isn’t to be missed.

Do you have plans to watch the show? Which matches are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below or send a tweet my way on Twitter @ryandroste.